ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Receives $12.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,897,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,607,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,350,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,066,000. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

IS traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.50. 7,108,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,541,534. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.24. ironSource has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

