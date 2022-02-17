iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by UBP Investment Advisors SA

UBP Investment Advisors SA cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,735 shares during the quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

USMV traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $74.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,639,022 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.52 and its 200 day moving average is $77.00. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

