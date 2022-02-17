iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,920,000 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the January 15th total of 5,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,301,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $40.64 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $38.15 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.82.
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.831 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.