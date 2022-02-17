iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Down 19.7% in January

iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,700 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the January 15th total of 208,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

NASDAQ:BGRN opened at $51.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.75. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.62 and a 52 week high of $56.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Global Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGRN. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

