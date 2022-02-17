iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Down 19.7% in January

iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,700 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the January 15th total of 208,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
NASDAQ:BGRN opened at $51.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.75. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.62 and a 52 week high of $56.18.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Global Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.
