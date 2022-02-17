iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.9% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 33,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,100,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 229,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,002,000 after buying an additional 143,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,677.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 270,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,018,000 after buying an additional 254,900 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 23,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 147,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,534,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $4.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $270.45. 67,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,951. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $226.77 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $288.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

