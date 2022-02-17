iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the January 15th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

IJT stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $126.83. The company had a trading volume of 102,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,002. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.78. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $117.41 and a 1 year high of $144.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 152,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,281,000 after acquiring an additional 28,034 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

