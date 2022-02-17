iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Holdings Boosted by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,131,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,686 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.3% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $666,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

GOVT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,355,174 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.44.

