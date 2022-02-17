IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 106.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of IsoPlexis in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IsoPlexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of IsoPlexis from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of IsoPlexis in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IsoPlexis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

ISO opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. IsoPlexis has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

