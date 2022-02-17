Izotropic (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.56. 13,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 19,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69.
Izotropic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IZOZF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Izotropic (IZOZF)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Izotropic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Izotropic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.