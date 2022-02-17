Izotropic (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.56. 13,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 19,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69.

Izotropic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IZOZF)

Izotropic Corporation, a research and development company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes next generation 3D breast CT imaging technology for the earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

