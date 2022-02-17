J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) Short Interest Up 57.1% in January

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of J.W. Mays from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.
In other J.W. Mays news, major shareholder Enterprises Corp. Gailoyd bought 5,000 shares of J.W. Mays stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.85% of the company’s stock.
J.W. Mays stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 724. The stock has a market cap of $76.76 million, a PE ratio of 173.87 and a beta of -0.13. J.W. Mays has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.62.
J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. J.W. Mays had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter.
J.W. Mays Company Profile
J.W. Mays, Inc engages in the operation of commercial real estate properties. The company was founded by Joe Weinstein in 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.
