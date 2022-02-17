Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Sells $745,920.00 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $745,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $61.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $41.43 and a one year high of $72.11. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth $818,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth $8,050,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 274,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,950,000 after acquiring an additional 15,726 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.