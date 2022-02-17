Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the January 15th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 631,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JKHY stock opened at $169.54 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $145.16 and a 1 year high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.43.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

