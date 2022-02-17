James Noel Harvey Sells 17,800 Shares of good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP) Stock

good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP) Senior Officer James Noel Harvey sold 17,800 shares of good natured Products stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total transaction of C$12,643.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$524,102.26.

GDNP stock opened at C$0.66 on Thursday. good natured Products Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.62 and a 1 year high of C$1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$143.54 million and a PE ratio of -11.00.

GDNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of good natured Products and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares set a C$1.25 target price on good natured Products and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

