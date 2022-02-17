James Patrick O’sullivan Acquires 11,000 Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Stock

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Director James Patrick O’sullivan purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$45.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$503,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,224,407.25.
IGM Financial stock opened at C$45.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$46.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67. IGM Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of C$34.35 and a 1 year high of C$51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.65.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is an increase from IGM Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.25%.
About IGM Financial
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
Featured Stories
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.