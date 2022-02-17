Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to “Buy”

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.74% from the company’s previous close.

PFBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $80.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.22 and its 200-day moving average is $69.07. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $51.80 and a 12-month high of $81.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 110,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

