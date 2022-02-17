Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,404,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 502.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 194,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,608 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

JHG stock opened at $35.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,296,112.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $25,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,086 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

