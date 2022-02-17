Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €16.25 Price Target

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €16.25 ($18.47) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 76.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TKA. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.60 ($18.86) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.36) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($20.45) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.50) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €13.86 ($15.75).

FRA:TKA opened at €9.23 ($10.49) on Thursday. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($23.52) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($30.69). The company has a 50-day moving average of €9.53 and a 200-day moving average of €9.24.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

