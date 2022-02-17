Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Cadence Bancorporation in a report released on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.71). Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

NYSE CADE opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $24,639,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 265,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after buying an additional 96,244 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $642,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 78,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 46,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 293.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 158,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 118,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

