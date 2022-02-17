Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.44. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.45 EPS.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.47.

NYSE JPM opened at $155.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.24 and a 200-day moving average of $160.42. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $458.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,868,000 after buying an additional 64,608 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,533,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Planning Group raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.9% in the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 6,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.