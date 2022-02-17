Jefferies Financial Group Raises Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $144.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $136.00 to $144.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.83.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 9.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 32.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 36,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 8,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at $26,081,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 19.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 236,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,187,000 after buying an additional 38,684 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.