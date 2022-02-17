Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on DCC plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DCCPF)

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for DCC in a research report issued on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Truckle expects that the company will earn $5.73 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DCC’s FY2023 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DCC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of DCC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

DCCPF stock opened at $85.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.96. DCC has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.61.

DCC Company Profile

DCC Plc provides international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC LPG, DCC Retail & Oil, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC LPG segment operates a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales and marketing business with operations in Europe, Asia, and the US with a developing business in the retailing of natural gas and electricity.

