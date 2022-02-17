Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a report issued on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.34 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.17.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $792.59.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $654.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $467.22 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $656.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $654.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.44.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,273,011,000 after purchasing an additional 439,970 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,323,000 after acquiring an additional 372,184 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $199,823,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 1,057.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,347,000 after acquiring an additional 319,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 436,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,475,000 after acquiring an additional 167,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.55, for a total value of $1,207,811.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,480 shares of company stock worth $23,759,133. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

