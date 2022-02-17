Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Chemours Company’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Chemours in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chemours’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Chemours has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.08.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

In related news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $521,837.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $2,991,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Chemours by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

