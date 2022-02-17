Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Jerash Holdings (US) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

NASDAQ:JRSH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 21,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.75. Jerash Holdings has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.08.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 12.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jerash Holdings will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 65,600 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

