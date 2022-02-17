John R. Hutt Sells 1,285 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $312.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.15. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.79 and a 12 month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.77.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

