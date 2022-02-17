JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target to £170.10

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £171.90 ($232.61) to £170.10 ($230.18) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FLTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £150 ($202.98) to £155 ($209.74) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a £158 ($213.80) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a £175 ($236.81) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Flutter Entertainment to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of £161.61 ($218.69).

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £110.60 ($149.66) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.83. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of GBX 9,912 ($134.13) and a 52-week high of £196.81 ($266.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £19.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is £111.50 and its 200-day moving average price is £126.28.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

