JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target to $85.00

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $65.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.62. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $45.31 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.93.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.41 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 25.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William L. Williams III bought 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.37 per share, with a total value of $362,081.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William C. Losch III bought 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.32 per share, with a total value of $201,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,025 shares of company stock valued at $580,835 and have sold 126,681 shares valued at $11,886,679. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 15,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.