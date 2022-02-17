JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target to $85.00

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.16% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $65.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.62. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $45.31 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.93.
In related news, EVP William L. Williams III bought 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.37 per share, with a total value of $362,081.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William C. Losch III bought 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.32 per share, with a total value of $201,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,025 shares of company stock valued at $580,835 and have sold 126,681 shares valued at $11,886,679. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 15,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.
About Live Oak Bancshares
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.
