JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 570” Price Target for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 570 ($7.71) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HSBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.40) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.36) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 575 ($7.78) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 460 ($6.22) to GBX 484 ($6.55) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 529.75 ($7.17).

HSBA opened at GBX 548.30 ($7.42) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £111.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 494.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 438.02. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 567.20 ($7.68).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

