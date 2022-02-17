JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims SEA (NYSE:SE) Target Price to $250.00

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $420.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SEA from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on SEA from $427.00 to $218.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $311.23.

Get SEA alerts:

NYSE SE opened at $141.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.30. SEA has a twelve month low of $119.41 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The company has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of -37.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The business’s revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SEA will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.