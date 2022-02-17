JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Sime Darby Plantation Berhad (OTCMKTS:SDPNF) to “Overweight”

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad (OTCMKTS:SDPNF) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of SDPNF stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. Sime Darby Plantation Berhad has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.10.
Sime Darby Plantation Berhad Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sime Darby Plantation Berhad (SDPNF)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Sime Darby Plantation Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sime Darby Plantation Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.