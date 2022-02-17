Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc trimmed its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 216,121 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,859 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Juniper Networks by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $353,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,220 shares of company stock worth $1,321,449 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises.

