KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $549.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,236.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.69. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $19.56.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 780,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,186,000 after acquiring an additional 239,286 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 216.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 67,443 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 150,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

