Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage on Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $11.75 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BLND. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blend Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.42.

NYSE BLND opened at $9.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.84. Blend Labs has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $21.04.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $37,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,183 shares of company stock worth $73,891.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greylock 15 GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $135,261,000. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $4,647,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $38,964,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $3,035,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $5,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

