KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.18

Shares of KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.18 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.67 ($0.01). KEFI Gold and Copper shares last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01), with a volume of 76,313,490 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43. The company has a market capitalization of £22.90 million and a P/E ratio of -3.69.

In related news, insider John Edward Leach bought 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £125,000 ($169,147.50).

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company also explores for precious and base metals, and other minerals. It primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project with a probable ore reserve of 1.05 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces located in Ethiopia.

