Kellogg (NYSE:K) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.
Several other research firms also recently commented on K. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kellogg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kellogg from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kellogg from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.63.
Shares of NYSE K opened at $64.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.70 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.67.
In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of K. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.
Kellogg Company Profile
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).
