Kellogg (NYSE:K) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on K. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kellogg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kellogg from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kellogg from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.63.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $64.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.70 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.67.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of K. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

