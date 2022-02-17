Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Newmont were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Newmont by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Newmont by 980.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.07. 532,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,129,877. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.22.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $386,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $27,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,783,585. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

