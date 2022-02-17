Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.12 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Paychex were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Paychex by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Paychex by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Paychex by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 85,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,178,000 after acquiring an additional 39,168 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 156,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,814,000 after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Paychex by 633.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 580,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,324,000 after acquiring an additional 501,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

PAYX traded down $2.24 on Thursday, reaching $117.78. The company had a trading volume of 26,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,730. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.12. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.67 and a 52-week high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 74.79%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

