Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.26 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,470 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,958 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTSH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $2.91 on Thursday, reaching $86.51. 48,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $92.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.64.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.70%.

In other news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,632 shares of company stock worth $989,017. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

