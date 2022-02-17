Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.91.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $222.47. 13,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,398. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.60 and a 52-week high of $246.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.