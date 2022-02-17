Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowers Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in McKesson were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 10.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.3% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in McKesson by 6.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in McKesson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $1,878,323.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,706. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $275.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.33 and a 200-day moving average of $223.39. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $169.34 and a 1 year high of $282.73.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

