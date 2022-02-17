Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 166 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded down $8.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $659.97. 3,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $626.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $624.28. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $552.72 and a 1-year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.94.

In related news, Director Jane M. Cronin bought 300 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $634.27 per share, with a total value of $190,281.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total transaction of $6,574,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,500 shares of company stock worth $21,262,465 over the last 90 days. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

