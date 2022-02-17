Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 93 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $14,847,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 36.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.17.

NYSE:STZ traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $217.11. The company had a trading volume of 15,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,554. The company has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of -736.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -310.00%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

