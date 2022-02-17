Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) to Buy

BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a €2.60 ($2.95) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of €2.00 ($2.27).

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BPXXY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BPER Banca in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lowered shares of BPER Banca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.60.

Shares of BPXXY opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59. BPER Banca has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $5.14.

BPER Banca S.p.A. engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Activities. The Retail segment refers to individuals and joint accounts not regulated by the BPERPrivate service; sole traders; and partnerships or limited companies.

