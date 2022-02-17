Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €854.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Kering (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €854.00 ($970.45) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €892.00 ($1,013.64) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,022.73) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €775.00 ($880.68) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €785.00 ($892.05) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €770.00 ($875.00) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kering has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €810.17 ($920.64).

Shares of Kering stock traded up €1.10 ($1.25) on Thursday, reaching €632.60 ($718.86). 157,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($262.90) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($474.32). The company has a 50 day moving average of €679.39 and a 200 day moving average of €679.80.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

