Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA) Increases Dividend to €0.67 Per Share

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of €0.67 ($0.76) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.29. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON KYGA opened at GBX 110.10 ($1.49) on Thursday. Kerry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 98.65 ($1.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 130 ($1.76). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 111.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 116.58. The firm has a market cap of £194.71 million and a P/E ratio of 34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kerry Group from £135 ($182.68) to £136 ($184.03) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.