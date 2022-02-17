Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Short Interest Down 39.3% in January

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the January 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS KKOYY traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.86. The stock had a trading volume of 689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680. Kesko Oyj has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $22.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.65.

About Kesko Oyj

Kesko Oyj engages in the development, ownership, and management of store network. It operates through following segments: Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, Car Trade, and Common Functions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and business to business (B2B) trade of groceries; and retailing of home and specialty goods.

