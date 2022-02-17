KeyCorp Boosts Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $102.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.07% from the company’s previous close.
TTD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.28.
Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $80.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.50. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09.
In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $139,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $16,288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,086 shares of company stock valued at $18,732,251 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
