KeyCorp Boosts Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $102.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.07% from the company’s previous close.

TTD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $80.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.50. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $139,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $16,288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,086 shares of company stock valued at $18,732,251 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

