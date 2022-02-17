Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) PT Raised to C$36.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Keyera from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. cut their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keyera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Get Keyera alerts:

OTCMKTS KEYUF traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,588. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average of $23.97. Keyera has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.