Keyera (TSE:KEY) Given a C$31.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$31.00 price target on Keyera (TSE:KEY) in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

KEY has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. CSFB upgraded Keyera from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Keyera to a hold rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.82.

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$30.39 on Wednesday. Keyera has a one year low of C$24.17 and a one year high of C$35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.11%.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

