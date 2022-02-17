Keyera (TSE:KEY) Upgraded by CIBC to “Outperform”

Keyera (TSE:KEY) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$34.00. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KEY. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Keyera and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB raised shares of Keyera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.88.

KEY traded up C$0.06 on Thursday, reaching C$30.45. The company had a trading volume of 576,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,757. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$24.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.75. The stock has a market cap of C$6.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$28.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

